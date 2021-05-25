iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.