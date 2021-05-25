iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Posts Earnings Results

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

iSun stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 2,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. iSun has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $657,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of iSun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

