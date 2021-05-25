James I. Freeman Sells 10,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,763,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James I. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dillard's alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.