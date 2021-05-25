Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,742 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.