Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RHP opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.