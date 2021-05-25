Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,022,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,166,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,141,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

