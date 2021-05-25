Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

