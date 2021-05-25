Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

IBMN stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

