Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

