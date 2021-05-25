Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.