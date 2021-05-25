Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 345,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,550,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 112,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.