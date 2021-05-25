Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

