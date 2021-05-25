Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

