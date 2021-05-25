Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $217,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,179,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

