Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $240,000 in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

