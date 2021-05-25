Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,542. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

