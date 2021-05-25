Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,778 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:UA opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

