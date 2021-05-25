Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $214.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

