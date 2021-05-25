Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,462 ($45.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -49.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,377.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,232.63. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

