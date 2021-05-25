Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

WOSG stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 805.80 ($10.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.97.

In related news, insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26). Also, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total value of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44).

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

