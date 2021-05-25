Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $223,128.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.80 or 0.00893103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.24 or 0.09355464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,960,058,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

