John S. Koudounis Buys 12,000 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,853. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.09.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.