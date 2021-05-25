JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

