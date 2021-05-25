JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,665.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,486.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,448.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,276.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.