JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

