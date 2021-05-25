JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

