Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TKAYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock remained flat at $$10.47 during trading on Tuesday. 342,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

