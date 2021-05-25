K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa Sells 74,400 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,598,052.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.89.

KNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

