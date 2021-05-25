Kabberry Coin (KKC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Kabberry Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kabberry Coin has a total market cap of $14,852.44 and approximately $26.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kabberry Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00517311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000776 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00105523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kabberry Coin Profile

KKC is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kabberry Coin is kabberry.com.

