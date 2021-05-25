Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,990.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

