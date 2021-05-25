Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00268545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

