KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.07 ($0.03). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,070,789 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.