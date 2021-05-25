KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post $12.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

Several brokerages have commented on KMPH. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KemPharm stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,142. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.