Ken E. Arnold Sells 3,500 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 385,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,736. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

