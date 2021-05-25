Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.77

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.74. Kenon shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.