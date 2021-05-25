Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1,425.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,516 shares during the period.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

