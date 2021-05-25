Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

