Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

