KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

