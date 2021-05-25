keyTango Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. keyTango has a total market cap of $711,230.40 and approximately $40,694.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, keyTango has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00944206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.62 or 0.09847153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,579 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey.

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

