Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 228,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

