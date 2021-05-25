Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,406.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,316.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,004.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

