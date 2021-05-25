Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

