Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

