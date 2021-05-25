Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

