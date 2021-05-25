Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 345,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.