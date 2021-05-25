Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of KNSL opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

