Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith Purchases 500 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Shares of TSE KL traded up C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.87. 441,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,493. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

