Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124.14 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $124.14 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00362051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00181158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00830498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028653 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,578,203,210 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,110,711 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

