Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

